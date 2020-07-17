DJ Khaled and Drake Gift Fans With 2 New Songs: Listen to "Greece" and "Popstar" Here

Related : Drake's "Toosie Slide" Vid Honors Kobe & Shows Off Mansion

It's anotha one—times two!

Just in time to ring in the weekend, DJ Khaled dropped not one, but two new tracks he collaborated with Drake on for his upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled: "Popstar" and "Greece." Prior to the double release, the 44-year-old Grammy-winning producer had been teasing the upcoming tracks on social media, dubbing them two "anthems."

"THROUGH THESE NEW TIMES DARK TIMES ,and this NEW NORM WE MUST FIND THE LIGHT!" he wrote on Instagram. "I WILL BRING THE LIGHT THE LOVE AND MORE BLESSINGS ! FAN LUV MAY THE [keys] BE WIT U!"

According to Khaled, the songs date back to January after he welcomed his second son. "AALAM WAS BORN THEN 2 HOURS LATER I WAS IN THE STUDIO WIT DRAKE ! THEN A FEW DAYS LATER WON A GRAMMY ! WHAT A WEEK!" he wrote in an Instagram caption.

The star also expressed his gratitude to his celebrity collaborator, writing, "THANK YOU DRAKE!! @champagnepapi!! LUV FOREVER!"