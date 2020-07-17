Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba "Cried" Over Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Departures

Related : Tyra Banks Hints at "Dancing with the Stars" Changes

After news broke that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning to Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba shared her reaction to their departures on The Talk.

The 52-year-old DWTS judge said it seemed like "such sudden news" and said her "heart breaks" for her former colleagues.

"We're a bonded family, and I love them both so much. And I cried when I heard the news, as well as I think a lot of our fans did," she said.

However, The Talk co-host said she has no doubt "both of them are going to be fine."

ABC and BBC Studios announced the big news earlier this week.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the companies said in a statement. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."