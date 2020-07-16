Nikki Bella Celebrates 37 Weeks of Pregnancy With New Baby Bump Photos

Almost there!
Today, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to give her 9.4 million followers an update on her pregnancy. Specifically, clad in navy pajamas with stars on them, the retired WWE superstar displayed a bare bump in both a photo and video.
And, as the Total Bellas star noted in the caption, she's now "37 weeks" along.
This social media update comes a day after she and pregnant twin Brie Bella revealed just how close they are to giving birth.
"I'm getting there!" Brie, who's expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), told listeners on the latest The Bellas Podcast. "I only went up half a centimeter this week, but I'm dilated at a 1.5."
As for Nikki, Brie revealed that her sister already "has a softened cervix!"
Nikki explained, "...which all of you moms out there know, that's when your body is prepping for labor and your baby is making its way down, saying, 'I'm ready to come out.'"
The Belle Radici businesswoman, who is engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, is pregnant with her first child. In the season 5 finale of Total Bellas, the engaged twosome learned they're having a baby boy.
Brie and Bryan on the other hand, they've chosen to keep their unborn second child's sex a surprise until the birth.
"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki relayed last week on social media. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."
Throughout her pregnancy, Nikki has routinely kept her Instagram followers in the loop by sharing little updates.
So, for Nikki's pregnancy journey, scroll through the images below!
Congrats again to Nikki and Artem!
You can catch up on Total Bellas here.