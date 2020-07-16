Influencer Caralyn Mirand's Amazon The Drop Fashion Collection Is Size-Inclusive Perfection

Naya RiveraVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Shop the flirty, feminine pieces before they sell out!
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 16, 2020
If you love a good adrenaline rush, you won't want to miss Amazon's The Drop's latest limited edition fashion collection with curve influencer Caralyn Mirand, which is now live. Releases by The Drop sell out in a snap, so quick, shop the line below.

Mirand's flirty, feminine pieces are super inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. Her collection marks the first time Amazon Fashion has had extended sizing. Plus, the prices are super attainable. There is no piece over $55.

"Whether it was designing a top with snap closure for nursing mothers or extending sizing with Amazon Fashion to accommodate a variety of waistlines, the collection is accessible and versatile with pieces that you can wear both this summer and for seasons to come," Mirand says.

This line is available for 30 hours only, so shop now below!

The Drop Women's Blue Floral Wrap Dress by @caralynmirand

The line's hero piece is this floral wrap dress that will become your new summer go-to. Its ruffles feminine-flirty perfection.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blue Floral Flowy Pull-On Pants by @caralynmirand

These comfortable pull-on pants with pockets come in the same floral print. "Easy, breezy and ready for anything!" Mirand says of the pants. "Prepare to never take these off—don't say I didn't warn you. These work great as a beach cover up with a white T and sandals or dressed up with wedge heels." 

$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blue Floral Ruffled Hem Midi Skirt by @caralynmirand

This midi skirt has a high-low hem and cute waist-tie belt.

$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blue Tie-Shoulder Dress by @caralynmirand

How nice is this dark blue dress with tie shoulders and a smocked back? 

$50
Amazon

The Drop Women's Pink Ruffled-Shoulder V-Neck Top by @caralynmirand

"Feminine and sweet, this top was designed to be versatile!" Mirand says. "Go casual by tucking it into your favorite shorts or jeans, or dress it up with trousers and a fitted skirt—this pretty shade of pink works well on all skin tones! "

$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's Pink Nectar Cross-Front Belted Midi Dress by @caralynmirand

This belted midi dress comes in a soft pink color. It has a snap closure at the bust so you don't have to worry about any gaping. 

$55
Amazon

The Drop Women's Bright White Strappy Midi Dress by @caralynmirand

"If there's one thing I always wear year after year, it's a little white dress!" Mirand says. "The styling options are endless, not to mention it is everyday-bra friendly. Pair it with your favorite pop of color or opt for neutrals with tan or denim accessories."

$55
Amazon

The Drop Women's White/Blue Print Peasant Top by @caralynmirand

"This top is the perfect addition to your business casual wardrobe—video call friendly!" Mirand says. "It works well with white or dark denim, so you can wear it on repeat."

$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's White/Blue Print Ruffled Wrap Midi Dress by @caralynmirand

Enter: the perfect floral dress to wear to a summer wedding. It has a midi length, flutter cap sleeves and a ruffled flounce hem.

$55
Amazon

