Influencer Caralyn Mirand's Amazon The Drop Fashion Collection Is Size-Inclusive Perfection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love a good adrenaline rush, you won't want to miss Amazon's The Drop's latest limited edition fashion collection with curve influencer Caralyn Mirand, which is now live. Releases by The Drop sell out in a snap, so quick, shop the line below.
Mirand's flirty, feminine pieces are super inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. Her collection marks the first time Amazon Fashion has had extended sizing. Plus, the prices are super attainable. There is no piece over $55.
"Whether it was designing a top with snap closure for nursing mothers or extending sizing with Amazon Fashion to accommodate a variety of waistlines, the collection is accessible and versatile with pieces that you can wear both this summer and for seasons to come," Mirand says.
This line is available for 30 hours only, so shop now below!
The Drop Women's Blue Floral Wrap Dress by @caralynmirand
The line's hero piece is this floral wrap dress that will become your new summer go-to. Its ruffles feminine-flirty perfection.
The Drop Women's Blue Floral Flowy Pull-On Pants by @caralynmirand
These comfortable pull-on pants with pockets come in the same floral print. "Easy, breezy and ready for anything!" Mirand says of the pants. "Prepare to never take these off—don't say I didn't warn you. These work great as a beach cover up with a white T and sandals or dressed up with wedge heels."
The Drop Women's Blue Floral Ruffled Hem Midi Skirt by @caralynmirand
This midi skirt has a high-low hem and cute waist-tie belt.
The Drop Women's Blue Tie-Shoulder Dress by @caralynmirand
How nice is this dark blue dress with tie shoulders and a smocked back?
The Drop Women's Pink Ruffled-Shoulder V-Neck Top by @caralynmirand
"Feminine and sweet, this top was designed to be versatile!" Mirand says. "Go casual by tucking it into your favorite shorts or jeans, or dress it up with trousers and a fitted skirt—this pretty shade of pink works well on all skin tones! "
The Drop Women's Pink Nectar Cross-Front Belted Midi Dress by @caralynmirand
This belted midi dress comes in a soft pink color. It has a snap closure at the bust so you don't have to worry about any gaping.
The Drop Women's Bright White Strappy Midi Dress by @caralynmirand
"If there's one thing I always wear year after year, it's a little white dress!" Mirand says. "The styling options are endless, not to mention it is everyday-bra friendly. Pair it with your favorite pop of color or opt for neutrals with tan or denim accessories."
The Drop Women's White/Blue Print Peasant Top by @caralynmirand
"This top is the perfect addition to your business casual wardrobe—video call friendly!" Mirand says. "It works well with white or dark denim, so you can wear it on repeat."
The Drop Women's White/Blue Print Ruffled Wrap Midi Dress by @caralynmirand
Enter: the perfect floral dress to wear to a summer wedding. It has a midi length, flutter cap sleeves and a ruffled flounce hem.
Looking for more affordable Amazon finds? This chic $15 tote has 1,000 five star Amazon reviews and this $22 off-the-shoulder blouse has 1,000+ five star reviews. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!