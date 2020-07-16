Hailey Bieber Apologizes to Restaurant Hostess Who Claimed She Was "Not Nice"

It's not too late to say sorry.
Hailey Bieber has apologized to a former restaurant hostess who recently spoke out about meeting the 23-year-old model. Days ago, Julia Carolan took to TikTok to rate celebrities who she previously met while working as a hostess "in a fancy Manhattan restaurant." In her video, Julia gave Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid a rating of "10/10" and said they were "so nice" and were "super polite and friendly with staff," which as Julia noted "is rare for celebrities."
After rating Cameron Dallas a "4/10" for her encounter with the social media star, Julia then shared her experience with Hailey. "This is gonna be controversial," Julia began. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"
In response, Hailey took to TikTok to offer Julia a sincere apology.
"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," Hailey wrote in the comments of Julia's video. "That's not ever my intention!"
In another comment, Hailey told Julia, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."
After seeing Hailey's comments, Julia replied, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."
As Julia noted in the caption of her TikTok video, "These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt."