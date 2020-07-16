Cameron Boyce's Parents Open Up About "Finding Meaning" in His Death Through Their Foundation

A year has passed since Cameron Boyce tragically died in June 2019, and his parents say there's "not a painless day that goes by."

But Libby and Victor Boyce tell E! News that they have managed to "find meaning" in the loss of their son, who found fame on the Disney Channel. Since his sudden death from epilepsy last year, the duo has worked tirelessly to get the Cameron Boyce Foundation up and running, as they believe Cameron would've wanted them to.

According to the organization's website, they strive to cure epilepsy and SUDEP, the condition that caused Cameron's death; eradicate gun violence; and positively contribute to causes that were near and dear to the 20-year-old's heart.

With their first year without Cameron behind them, the parents tell E! News they're looking ahead to the future with a strengthened sense of purpose. To learn of what they had to say of their plans for the foundation and how they're feeling, read the Q&A below.