Get Ready to Blast Off With the Casetify x NASA Collab!

If you love dressing up your tech as much as we do, get ready to go into orbit: Casetify x Nasa has started its launch countdown!

The exclusive collection features the iconic "Meatball" motif and the recent return of the "Worm" logo on a variety of Casetify's signature accessories, made for iPhone, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more. There will also be designs based on the astronauts' access badge, mission assignments, and blueprints of the classic NASA space shuttle. Plus, the brand is also introducing an all-new Black Mirror Case, and a new fan favorite, the Puffy Case! The collection features a total of 16 designs to choose from, starting at $40.

What's the catch? You can't buy it yet, but you can sign up to receive notice when the collection drops on Thursday, July 30. Just follow this link to get on the waitlist, and take a sneak peek at some of the collection below!