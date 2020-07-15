The LadyGang Brings Girlboss Looks to Express

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a girlboss in need of some boss looks, look no further than the new LadyGang x Express clothing collection. You may know the LadyGang, made up of Emmy Award winning host and journalist Keltie Knight, Teen Choice Award nominated actress Becca Tobin and designer and entrepreneur Jac Vanek, from their New York Times-bestselling book Act Like A Lady or their former show on E!. They can now add their first fashion collection encompassing all of their styles with pieces ranging from $50 to $90 to that list.
"I can vividly remember walking into the Express store in my hometown and buying my first pair of The Editor black dress pants as young women entering the workforce," Keltie says. "The right outfit can make you feel confident and powerful, even when you may be full of fear and anxiety. We really wanted our collection to reflect that confidence."
Every member of the LadyGang has their own style, so find out if you're a Keltie, Becca or Jac by shopping the line. Keltie is into coordinating sets, Becca loves neutrals and Jac prefers bold colors and crop tops.
The LadyGang is also making a donation to The Doonie Fund that invests in Black women entrepreneurs in celebration of their new collection.
Now shop our favorites from the line below!
LadyGang High Waisted Plaid Belted Shorts
These high-rise shorts come with a cool belt and can be mixed and matched with their matching blazer or a simple T-shirt.
LadyGang Ruffle Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress
This dress with feminine ruffle sleeves is perfect for work. It also comes in orange.
LadyGang High Waisted Yellow Belted Shorts
These mustard belted shorts are cheerful and summer-ready. They match this blazer.
LadyGang Floral Satin Wrap Midi Dress
This wrap dress with balloon sleeves is très chic. It's midi length and has a floral print.
LadyGang Tie Neck Long Sleeve Romper
This sleek romper has buttons down the front and a feminine tie neck. It transitions from day to night flawlessly.
LadyGang Script Back Zip Front Romper
Show your support with this zip-front romper that says LadyGang on the back. It has a flattering tie belt and utility style.
LadyGang High Waisted Slit Front Ankle Pant
Slit front pants are totally on trend and this pair comes in three colors. They're a must-have for the office.
LadyGang Belted Puff Sleeve Blazer Dress
Make power moves in this puff sleeve blazer dress. Its wide belt is super flattering.
LadyGang Polka Dot Satin Button Front Midi Dress
This polka dot midi dress has sweet covered buttons and a V-neckline.
LadyGang High Waisted Knit Ponte Midi Skirt
Midi skirts with slits are totally on trend, and we love the buttons on this one. Plus, it's totally comfortable.
