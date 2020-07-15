Tour Alicia Keys' Breathtaking $20 Million Mansion From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

A deal that dreams are made of!
On the latest episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, real estate agents Josh Altman and Josh Flagg teamed up to co-list a La Jolla, California mansion known as the "Razor House," and the eventual buyer of the home turned out to be none other than Alicia Keys!
Originally $30 million, the pro brokers wound up selling the Razor House to Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz for just $20.8 million.
If that doesn't sound like a steal, wait until you see the actual property.
Often compared to Tony Stark's iconic home in the Iron Man films, the Razor House sits atop a cliff high above Torrey Pines State Reserve. Despite boasting a number of unique features—including a rooftop terrace with an infinity hot tub, two steam rooms, an open-air glass elevator and a library—there's still one that stands out above the rest: the floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows that allow for unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.
The property was first featured on the season 12 premiere of Million Dollar Listing L.A.
"The Razor House is, I think, one of the most spectacular pieces of architecture," Flagg said during the episode. "The fact that it is in La Jolla on that magical cliff, it makes me want to cry."
He also noted that the home's curved walls and extensive amount of glass are "pretty hard to duplicate."
As for Altman, he compared the house to that of a superhero's—just not Iron Man.
"This house is insane," Altman expressed. "If you're Batman, you can fight your villains on the cliff and by the time you hang glide to the bedroom, you can be Bruce Wayne ready to entertain. Any superhero you want to be, you can be in this house."
Check out the breathtaking Razor House by scrolling through the below gallery!
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)