Score Up to 70% Off at Nordstrom's Extra 25% Off Sale

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 15, 2020 7:47 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom's extra 25% off sale is so good that everything is selling out in a snap. If you want to get in on the sale, be sure to shop now or risk missing out. The sale ends July 19 at 11:59 p.m ET. Plus, pro tip: Your purchases can boost your Nordy Club insider status, and the higher your status is, the earlier you can shop the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

So below, shop our favorite finds from Nordstrom's extra 25% off sale.

Paige Sarah High Waist Ripped Skinny Jeans

These light-wash, ripped skinny jeans are perfect for summer. Once you've tried Paige denim, you'll never turn back.

$229
$105
Nordstrom

Joie Trenity Floral Halter Neck Crop Jumpsuit

You have an instant outfit with this gorgeous halter jumpsuit. It has a cropped length and pairs great with heels.

$348
$157
Nordstrom

Reformation Fia Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress

This V-neck midi dress has delicate buttons down the front and a gorgeous floral print. Its slit shows a flash of leg.

$270
$146
Nordstrom

Good American Leopard Foil Crop Leggings

These high-waisted leggings have a subtle shimmering leopard print. We can't get over how cute they are.

$115
$52
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

These timeless pumps come in an on-trend snakeskin print. We love their sporty stripe detail down the heel.

$150
$90
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandal

These block heel sandals are easy to walk in and come in a subtle rose lizard print. Their wood block heel is perfectly summer-ready.

$125
$37
Nordstrom

Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Leather Crossbody Bag

This petite crossbody is super versatile in black. Plus, you can't beat the deal, at 69% off.

$198
$60
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Eaden Slide Sandal

These toe loop, leather slides have a chic marbled filigree detail.

$110
$66
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Madox Sneaker

These are the perfect sneakers for summer with their jute trim and on-trend leather snakeskin print.

$120
$36
Nordstrom

Topshop Idol Trailing Floral Beaded Slipdress

This sweet slipdress has a low back and a beaded floral pattern. Its hem is tiered and asymmetrical.

$190
$71
Nordstrom

If you're not done sale shopping yet, check out Asos' up to 50% off sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

