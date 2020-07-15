Kristen Doute Speaks Out in First Interview Since Vanderpump Rules Firing

Related : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Kristen Doute spoke out about her Vanderpump Rules firing in her first interview since the termination on Wednesday's episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

During the chat, the former Bravolebrity claimed she learned about the firing after receiving a call from her lawyer, who "dropped the note" saying she was "no longer going to be on the show." E! has reached out to Bravo regarding these claims.

"I never got to speak to anyone, which is really hard because I would have liked to have a conversation," she said. "In turn, I really wished that they would have talked about this publicly."

Doute then admitted that the weeks that followed were "really emotional."

"I wasn't doing that well," she said. "I think I was just really all over the place. I'm not used to being silenced, and it was a lot to take in that people had a certain perception of me that I didn't hold myself. And sprinkled in there was, like, drinking and crying, to begin with, if I'm going to be super honest about it."

However, the 37-year-old suggested she tried to use this time to reflect by having conversations, consulting resources, watching TED Talks and trying to stay off of social media.

"And then shortly thereafter, I just started listening because I was having conversations with a lot of my friends—and specifically, to be honest, my Black friends—and they told me to shut up and listen," she continued. "So that's exactly what I did."