Naya RiveraVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Hurry, Rihanna's FENTY x Farfetch Collection Is Selling Out Quick

Shop her summer collection on the designer fashion site thanks to their exclusive digital partnership.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 15, 2020 4:44 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-comm: Fartfetch x Fenty

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

FENTY fans now have a new place to shop Rihanna's eponymous fashion line—on Farfetch.com. The designer fashion site is the new exclusive digital partner for FENTY, helping it reach new markets like the Middle East. The partnership starts today with the launch of FENTY's third summer collection drop called Release 6-20 on the site as well as on FENTY.com.

Shop our favorite FENTY clothing, shoes and more on Farfetch.com below. And hurry—sizes are selling out fast!

read
OMG, Fenty Skin Is Coming!

Fenty Satin Draped Shirt

This cropped satin shirt has a sexy open back. It has a cool wraparound style that ties at the waist.

$530
Farfetch

Fenty Plunging Pleated Knit Dress

This wool dress has flattering pleats and a plunging V-neckline. It'll become an essential in your closet.

$930
Farfetch

Trending Stories

1

Why the Betty Broderick Double Murder Case Is Still So Compelling

2

Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

Fenty Utilitarian Corset Dress

This shirt dress has both utilitarian and boudoir vibes. It has side slits and is made of cotton.

$920
Farfetch

Fenty Long Satin Skirt

This satin skirt gets a casual touch with its logo waistband. It's pale green, and you can also purchase a matching top.

$710
Farfetch

Fenty Leather Mini Skirt

This classic leather mini skirt will become a staple in your closet. It's made of lambskin leather and has a paneled design.

$1,240
Farfetch

Fenty Turtleneck Knit Mini Dress

We want it to be fall already just to wear this perfect wool mini dress in a pumpkin orange. It has a roll neck and knot detailing.

$1,080
Farfetch

Fenty Quilted Mini Skirt

This khaki quilted mini skirt has lots of interested details that will spice up your outfit.

$660
Farfetch

Fenty Draped Dress With Hood

This dress is made casual with a drawstring hood. Dress it up or down.

$930
Farfetch

Fenty Trouble Sunglasses

RiRi helped bring rectangular frame sunglasses like these back into fashion, so she knows a thing or two about how to make them look good.

$260
Farfetch

Fenty Power Point 105mm Pumps

These black leather pumps are anything but plain. They have a pointed toe and curved heel.

$730
Farfetch

Fenty Denim Corset Dress

This corset dress is made casual thanks to its denim construction. We're obsessed.

$920
Farfetch

For more celeb fashion, check out the new Olivia Culpo x Privé Revaux sunglasses collab. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Why the Betty Broderick Double Murder Case Is Still So Compelling

2

Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

4

Tom Hanks Says His Bones Felt Like Crackers During His COVID-19 Battle

5

Hayden Panettiere Granted Restraining Order Against Her Ex-Boyfriend