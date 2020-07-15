The Bachelorette Season 16 New Contestants Revealed—Meet Clare Crawley's Men

It's that time again, time to meet the men who might be in the running for Clare Crawley's heart and roses on The Bachelorette.

ABC previously announced a slate of men who were going to be the contestants on The Bachelorette season 16, but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and ABC was forced to recast and move the action to one location. Matt James was previously announced as a potential contestant on the reality show but has since been named the star of The Bachelor season 25. His season, the first with a Black male lead, is set to air in 2021.