Hayden Panettiere Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has obtained a restraining order against former boyfriend Brian Hickerson, E! News can confirm.

According to court records, the 30-year-old actress filed to register an out-of-state restraining order that would protect her from Hickerson in California, where she is currently living. Five months ago, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery following an incident allegedly involving Panettiere. In April, Hickerson, 30, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge. A jury trial is scheduled for September.

Following the alleged altercation, a source said Panettiere ended their relationship and returned to Los Angeles.

"Hayden has since moved back to L.A. and hasn't reconnected with Brian since relocating," the insider told E! News. "She doesn't want anything to do with him as she starts this next chapter."

Our source shared that the Nashville star is currently self-isolating at home with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is "staying positive" and focused on charity work.