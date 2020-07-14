Before Psych 2, Rewatch These Essential Episodes

We waited for it, and now it's here: Psych 2: Lassie Come home officially arrives tomorrow, with the launch of Peacock.

You may want to just jump right in and find out where Shawn and Gus are in 2020, but you might also be in the mood for a slow build. You could, theoretically, rewatch all eight seasons of Psych, plus Psych the Movie, but that would take days!

Instead, we've put together a list of the most essential Psych episodes that will help prepare you for Psych 2, starting back at the very beginning and making a few important stops along the way. Watch Shawn and Juliet fall (slowly) in love. Watch Shawn and Gus fall in (platonic) love. Watch Lassiter's heart grow three sizes over the course of the series.

Did we come up with what is likely too long a list of essential episodes to watch before you watch Psych 2? Perhaps. Feel free to pick and choose, but at least you can't tell us we didn't give you options.