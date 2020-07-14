Chrissy Teigen Says She Deleted 60,000 Tweets Out of Concern for Her Family's Safety

Chrissy Teigen is voicing concern for her family as internet trolls continue to accuse her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The chef and social media personality stated on Twitter that she recently deleted over 60,000 tweets because she "cannot f--king STAND" the individuals who are using her tweets as alleged evidence of her connection to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She continued, "I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f--king operative."

Internet users began to speculate about her alleged ties to Epstein and Maxwell when unsubstantiated claims suggested Teigen's name was listed on a purported flight log for Epstein's private plane. Tom Hanks has also been accused by online conspiracy theorists of taking Epstein's jet to his island in the Caribbean, however, according to Reuters, there is no truth to the accusations. The news organization's team of fact checkers combed through copies of the flight logs, which can be seen online, and could not find Hanks' name or initials in the documents.

Teigen has never formally been accused of having any sort of involvement in the Epstein scandal.

On July 8, a Twitter user commented on Teigen's post, "You're on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland," which prompted this response from the star: "if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifest', I'd be a victim."