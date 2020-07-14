Is Jana Kramer Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11?

Is Jana Kramer about to get her diamond?
During the latest episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the "I Got the Boy" artist revealed she auditioned for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year. This tidbit came about as the married twosome caught up with The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.
"I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I can say it, but we might or might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing but we haven't heard back yet," Jana teased.
Yet, Jana may have some reservations about joining the beloved Bravo franchise. She added, "At the same time, I would be so afraid we'd be eaten alive and spit out and like cancelled the next day."
In response to this concern, Melissa assured the podcast co-host that she'd be "so cute and loved and real." As for Jana's co-host and husband Michael Caussin, the RHONJ OG said he'd be "the most loved husband on the show."
Speaking of Michael, he predicted that his wife would have a similar housewife style to Melissa's.
"And you would be like Melissa and just call out all the wack jobs. 'You're being an idiot.' And you'd be great," he said in support.
According to Jana, their audition happened earlier this year amid self-isolation.
"The audition came during quarantine and I'm like we're not doing anything else. We might as well entertain it," the One Tree Hill alum stated.
However, the twosome has yet to hear back on whether they've landed a spot on the show. As Melissa pressed for specifics, Jana confirmed that she auditioned for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Although Jana and Michael currently live in Nashville, they do have a history in Beverly Hills. Michael highlighted, "We lived there before we came back to Nashville."
If they did land RHOBH, Jana said they would head back to Beverly Hills "part time."
And the country singer already has an in with one of the housewives. Specifically, Jana is friends with Teddi Mellencamp.
"Teddi is a friend…but I have not heard anything so I'm sure it's not going anywhere," Jana shared.
Not to mention, Jana expressed concerns about being potentially hated by viewers.
"I get hated on things because I'm sarcastic and I wouldn't want to filter myself too much," she remarked. "It seems like once you're in, people love you or hate you and I have a hard time with criticism and people not liking me so I don't know how I could physically handle that."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. Sutton Stracke participates in a friend of the housewives role.
