12 Affordable Pairs of Soft Shorts That Don't Pinch or Ride up—Promise

Shop shorts from Princess Polly, Madewell and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 14, 2020
By the time summer rolls around, we're already dreading the jean shorts that pinch, ride up or otherwise make us feel like stuffed sausages. And this year we're finally saying no more! We're shopping for soft shorts that by no means look sloppy, but are simply more comfortable.

Check out this year's best soft shorts below from Princess Polly, Madewell and more, all at a reasonable price point.

Wild Dreams Short

We love the feminine ruffles on these beige high-waisted shorts. They're made of a waffle material and have an elasticated waistband.

$32
Princess Polly

Aerie Move Lasercut High Waisted Bike Short in Light Pink

Bike shorts are totally on trend and these have a feminine touch with their laser-cut pockets. This dresses them up from being standard work-out pants.

$35
$26
Aerie

Z Avenue Taupe Pocket French Terry Shorts

These French terry shorts in a classy taupe are available in both standard and plus sizes. They have pockets and a tie at the waist.

$23
Zulily

Wheatly Shorts Khaki

These linen shorts are super breathable for summer and have a comfy high-waisted fit. We love their khaki green hue.

$36
Princess Polly

Road Trippin Short

Ditch the jean shorts and pop on these elastic waist bottoms with a scalloped hem. They're mid-rise and have a casual worn wash.

$40
Billabong

Aerie Denim Boyfriend Short

If short shorts aren't your thing, opt for these boyfriend shorts available in three colors. They have a beachy rope tie at their elasticated waist and are made of a distressed denim.

$40
$30
Aerie

Gold Coast Short

These high-rise French terry shorts come in a stunning green hue, but can also be purchased in two other colors. Their elastic waistband makes them super comfy.

$40
Billabong

Shipwreck Paper Bag Denim Shorts White

These cotton paper-bag shorts are so chic that nobody will notice how comfortable they actually are. Buy them in a summer white.

$38
Princess Polly

Champion Cloud Dye Womens Gym Shorts

Tie dye is a huge trend this year and these shorts embrace it perfectly. They're made of a soft cotton and have an elastic waist.

$40
Tilly's

LA Hearts Smocked Pull-On Shorts

These high-rise shorts come in a serene green. They have handy pockets and a drawstring waist.

$33
$26
PacSun

Dylan Short Beige

These high-waisted cotton shorts go perfectly with a crop top. They have a comfortable elasticized waist.

$37
Princess Polly

Pull-On Shorts

These bestselling shorts from Madewell come in three colors and have pockets. You can pull them right on.

$40
Madewell

