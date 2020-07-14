12 Affordable Pairs of Soft Shorts That Don't Pinch or Ride up—Promise

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

By the time summer rolls around, we're already dreading the jean shorts that pinch, ride up or otherwise make us feel like stuffed sausages. And this year we're finally saying no more! We're shopping for soft shorts that by no means look sloppy, but are simply more comfortable.

Check out this year's best soft shorts below from Princess Polly, Madewell and more, all at a reasonable price point.