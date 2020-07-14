Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty in Jeffrey Epstein Sex Crimes Case

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty after being charged with six counts for her alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case.

The British socialite's arraignment, held in Manhattan federal court, was done by video conference amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It marked Ghislaine's first formal response to the criminal charges brought against her.

According to NBC News, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the court their investigation is ongoing but at this point, they don't anticipate a superseding indictment in the case against Ghislaine.

She did not address one way or the other if there would be more defendants. When asked by the judge to predict how long a trial would take, Alison said the government anticipates that it would take no more than two weeks. The judge said the trial will commence on July 12, 2021 and Ghislaine must be detained before it begins.

Earlier this month, E! News obtained a federal indictment that outlined Ghislaine's charges.