Meghan Markle Celebrates Young Women Who Are "Changing the World" in Powerful Speech on Equality

A rallying call for young people everywhere.

Today, July 14, Meghan Markle gave the keynote address for day two of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. While on the virtual stage, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the "young women around the world who aren't just poised to change the world, but have already begun changing the world."

This appearance at the summit marks one of the 38-year-old duchess' first major speeches since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties in March of this year. As the duchess mentioned in her empowering message to young women across the globe, her keynote address comes shortly after her commencement speech at her alma mater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Meghan shared, "Last month I had the chance to speak to the 2020 class at my high school alma mater, which is an all-girls school in Los Angeles. I said that they shouldn't see their graduation as an ending, but rather the beginning. The beginning of a journey where they can harness their work, values, and skills—all the skills they've learned—to rebuild the world around them."