See Eileen Davidson Make Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Return!

She's baaack!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and fan-favorite Eileen Davidson is making her return to the hit Bravo series on tomorrow night's brand new episode. In a sneak peek released by Bravo today, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne update the Emmy-winning actress on all the drama surrounding Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers during a car ride to Kyle Richards' black and white party.
When Eileen asks about Denise, Lisa inform her of the incident that went down on the last episode of RHOBH where Denise and Aaron walked out of Kyle's house. "We were having dinner at Kyle's, and Aaron began to speak condescendingly to the women," Lisa says.
"Well, you know how I feel about husbands interfering with things, because it always gets a little bully-y," Eileen replies.
Cut to Denise and Aaron in their own car on their way to Kyle's and Denise jokes she's once again throwing her man into the "lion's den" by bringing his around her co-stars.
"Hey, I can hold my own anywhere," Aaron says confidently.
Back in Eileen's SUV, Erika explains, "I still like Denise. I still like Aaron. I just don't understand where this is coming from, and I'm not going to be accepting any more guilt, especially when I apologized in the moment, apologized the next day."
"She doesn't understand. She thinks he's just talking normally to us," Lisa adds.
"I'm over being mansplained to, OK? Especially by anybody else's husband," Erika says in her confessional.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
