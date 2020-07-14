Peacock Announces Premiere Dates for A.P. Bio & More Original Shows!

Peacock is ready to hatch!

NBCUniversal's new streaming service launches tomorrow, July 15, and with it comes some exciting new premiere dates for Peacock originals.

Peacock announced today that the new season of A.P. Bio (starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt) will premiere Sept. 3, 2020. Peacock also announced the premiere dates for Departure, Five Bedrooms and Hitmen coming in just a few months.

New original programming will continually debut on Peacock after launch, including previously announced titles like Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado.