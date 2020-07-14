Benjamin Keough's Ex-Girlfriend Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her "Favorite Person" After His Death

Benjamin Keough's ex-girlfriend is speaking out following his death over the weekend.
The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 27. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Benjamin, the grandson of Elvis Presley, appeared to have died due to "a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
As news of his death emerged on Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
In the days following his passing, many additional tributes have been shared on social media, including one from Benjamin's former girlfriend, Alexa Rohde. Alongside a series of photos with Benjamin, Alexa wrote, "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old."
"You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate," she continued. "You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben."
"I hope you're having all the delicious sushi in paradise [heart emoji] words will never be enough," Alexa concluded her message.
Back in 2015, Alexa shared a photo with Benjamin's mom, Lisa Marie. Alongside the selfie, which shows Alexa kissing Lisa Marie on the cheek, Alexa wrote, "When your boyfriends mom is epically gorgeous."
Lisa Marie has previously spoken out about her close bond with her son. Back in 2012, Lisa Marie shared that she and her son had matching tattoos, telling a fan on social media about the foot tattoo, "It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago."
For Mother's Day last year, Lisa Marie shared a sweet photo with her kids, writing, "Mama Lion with cubs."