Glee's Kevin McHale Says Cory Monteith Helped "Find" Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute

After Naya Rivera was found dead in Southern California's Lake Piru on Monday, Kevin McHale took to Twitter and reflected on how the recovery was made on the seven-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death.

"I'm not religious by any means, but you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn't help find our girl today," the 32-year-old actor, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, tweeted. "These 2, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people."

He also shared an old video of his late co-stars signing autographs and hugging fans.

A body was discovered five days after Rivera went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey. Authorities, who conducted an extensive search for the Glee actress, said they "are confident" the body they found is that of Rivera. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and a positive identification will be made through dental records.