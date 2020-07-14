Glee's Kevin McHale Says Cory Monteith Helped "Find" Naya Rivera in Touching Tribute

After Naya Rivera was found dead in Southern California's Lake Piru on Monday, Kevin McHale took to Twitter and reflected on how the recovery was made on the seven-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death.
"I'm not religious by any means, but you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn't help find our girl today," the 32-year-old actor, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, tweeted. "These 2, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people."
He also shared an old video of his late co-stars signing autographs and hugging fans.
A body was discovered five days after Rivera went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey. Authorities, who conducted an extensive search for the Glee actress, said they "are confident" the body they found is that of Rivera. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and a positive identification will be made through dental records.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there is no indication of foul play or suicide based on the findings. Instead, authorities believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a "tragic accident."
During Monday's press conference, Ayub said Rivera's "son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind." Josey reportedly "told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water," Ayub added.
"The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," he explained.
As McHale noted, Monday also marked the seven-year anniversary of Monteith's death. The actor, who played Finn Hudson, died in 2013 after suffering an accidental overdose. He was 31 years old. Mark Salling, who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman, then died by suicide in 2018. He was 35 years old.
McHale wasn't the only one from the show to pay tribute to Rivera and Monteith. Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, honored the late stars, as well by posting photos of them on social media. Jane Lynch, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. all remembered Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, as well.
"My favorite duet partner," Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, wrote on Instagram alongside an old video of Rivera singing with Josey. "I love you. I miss you. I don't have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."
Plans for Rivera's memorial have not been announced.