Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Look Back at the Glee Star's Sweet Photos With Son Josey

Fans are mourning the death of Naya Rivera.

The Glee actress has died at the age of 33. Rivera's body was recovered five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Southern California. 

Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play as a factor in Rivera's death, instead suggesting that she drowned while swimming with Josey Dorsey. During Monday's press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in an interview with investigators "her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

"We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared," Ayub explained. "The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."

As news of Rivera's death spread, her former Glee co-stars and other loved ones within the entertainment industry paid tribute to the legacy she now leaves behind. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rivera was born in 1987. She played Santana on Glee from 2009 to 2015. In Sept. 2015, Rivera welcomed Josey with her ex Ryan Dorsey. A source recently told E! News Rivera and her son "were incredibly close and had a very tight bond."

"Being a mom is always my first priority so everything else can sort of wait," Rivera told E! News in 2019. "Nothing's more important than that. I just really make sure that I make time and stay organized so that once I pick him up from school, the rest of the day is ours." 

To look back at Rivera's photos with Josey, see the gallery below.

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

Just last week, Rivera shared this photo of her cuddling with her little one. "Just the two of us," she captioned the image.

 

Instagram
Fashionable Family

The mother-son duo made a stylish pair in this March 2020 photo.

Instagram
"Perfect Duo"

"Batman and Batgirl," Rivera wrote in November 2019. "Perfect duo."

 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be," the Glee star wrote in September 2019. "Happy birthday Josey! Love Mommy."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Movie Night

The two attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in February 2019.

Instagram
Cherished Memories

"Camel ridin with my main man!" Rivera wrote in November 2018.

 

Instagram
A Winning Team

"We win!" the celeb, who played Santana on Glee, wrote alongside a photo of their 2018 costumes. "#HappyHalloween."

 

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

The two rocked out to "Can't Stop the Feeling" in this adorable March 2018 video.

Instagram
Sweet Snoozes

"Nap buddies," the proud parent wrote alongside this March 2018 photo.

Instagram
Tons of Love

"[Love] you to the moon and back," Rivera wrote in February 2017. "#Vday."

Instagram
Happy Times

"[Every day] with him is the most special. #joseysmommy #happymothersday," she wrote in 2016.

 

Instagram
A Picture-Perfect Moment

Rivera shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their Fit Pregnancy and Baby shoot in April 2016.

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

"Coolin' at Petco Park," Rivera wrote in March 2016.

Plans for Rivera's memorial have not been announced. Her cause of death is still under investigation. 

