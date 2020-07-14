Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Leaving Dancing With the Stars

After 15 years, Tom Bergeron will no longer be hosting Dancing with the Stars, and neither will cohost Erin Andrews.

The long-time host tweeted on Monday that he will no longer be a part of the show.

"Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," Bergeron wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC later released a statement, along with BBC Studios.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement reads. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."