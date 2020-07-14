BREAKING

Look How Y2K the Fashion Was at the X-Men Premiere 20 Years Ago

X-Men premiered 20 years ago in summer 2000. What the cast, including Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry, wore to their premiere was truly wild.
When X-Men arrived in theaters 20 years ago, it was quite the gamble.

Three years prior, the arch camp of Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin had sent the Caped Crusader back into his bat cave, cowl hung in shame. Because of the lingering stench of that particular stink bomb, the idea of launching another film adaptation of a comic book property, no matter how beloved, wasn't exactly popular in the risk-averse Hollywood. 

And yet, 20th Century Fox went ahead with a plan to bring the popular team of mutants known as the X-Men to life, tapping rising star (and still scandal-free) Bryan Singer to lead the way. With a cast of legends (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen) and newcomers (Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen) stepping into the costumes of the iconic character, the film debuted on July 14, 2000 to a level of box office success that surprised everyone involved. From there, two decades of superhero cinema were born, making possible for Marvel Studios to become the behemoth it is today.

photos
Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

In hindsight, X-Men was a good idea after all. A really good one, in fact. The fashion rocked by the cast at the film's premiere, however? Not so much.

In honor of the film's big 20th anniversary, let's take a trip back to days of future past and check out what everyone deemed suitable attire for such an event. If there's one takeaway from these photos, it's just how much has changed since Y2K.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Gang's All Here

Kick-starting both an enduring film franchise and our current comic book movie craze, the cast of X-Men—along with a few special guestsgathered for the premiere of their film at Ellis Island in New York Harbor on July 12, 2000. What they wore was wild.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Fab Famke

Playing the iconic Dr. Jean Grey, Dutch actress Famke Janssen showed up at the premiere looking every bit like the former fashion model she was.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Peek-a-Boo, James

Just days before his wedding to now ex-wife Lisa Linde, James Marsden showed up with his fiance to celebrate his breakthrough role of Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) wearing one hell of a sheer black sweater.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Sir Charles Xavier

He wouldn't be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for another 10 years, but Sir Patrick Stewart, who starred as Professor X in the film, showed up at the premiere in a classic look that would make the monarchy proud.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Quite a Print

Ian McKellen, on the other hand, went the loud and proud route. Fitting for his role as Prof. X's arch-nemesis Magneto.

KMazur/WireImage
X Marks the Spot

Hugh Jackman celebrated what would be the start of the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero with this muted, blue-grey look. A choice.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
It's Called Fashion

Oh, you want a look? Halle Berry served it up with this bikini top and matching pant ensemble.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Feeling Blue

Fun fact: Anna Paquin was only 18 here, celebrating her first go-round as Rogue, but she was already an Oscar winner, having won for The Piano seven years earlier. Let's focus on that and not this look.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
No Shrinking Violet

Rebecca Romijn brought the jewel tones and first husband John Stamos to the party. You can't tell from the photo, but the shirt was little more than a purple bib, completely backless. Party!

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
A Proper Scotsman

Scottish Ray Park, who parlayed his breakout role as Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace into his first speaking role as Toad, showed up in a full kilt. 

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Why So Serious?

Wrestler Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in the film, let his hair do the talking. Check his luscious locks blowing in the wind behind him there.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
A Baldwin, of Course

A Puma-clad Stephen Baldwin was there. Good for him.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Good Golly, Miss Molly

Back when she was just a model and host of MTV's House of Style, Molly Sims showed up to prove she had it—style, that is—in spades.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
A Break From the Creek

Katie Holmes was a long way from Dawson's Creek, having paired this plain white T with a snakeskin ankle-length skirt. As one does.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Stan and Cyndi

Just a photo of Marvel legend Stan Lee and music legend Cyndi Lauper. Because why not?

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
All-White Everything

Ashley Judd later used this dress as a table cloth. (No, she didn't. But imagine if she did.)

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Oh Hello, Heidi

Back when she was still married to first husband, stylist Ric Pipino, Heidi Klum showed up wearing this. We're assuming he picked it out for her. They split two years later. Coincidence? You tell us.

