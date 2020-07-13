Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Remembering the Glee Star's Life in Pictures

Naya Rivera has tragically died at 33 years old.
The actress and singer was confirmed dead on Monday, July 13. The news comes five days after she was declared missing by Ventura, Calif. authorities. On Wednesday, July 8, her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru.
Rivera's body was discovered floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shared during a press conference.
As a search-and-rescue operation ensued last week, Rivera's fans, friends and former Glee co-stars—from Heather Morris to Demi Lovato—sent prayers and messages of hope. However, those optimistic posts across social media have since turned mournful.
Rivera is survived by her parents, younger brother and her son, Josey Dorsey, who her final social media post was dedicated to.
Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Rivera first began acting as a child, eventually making guest appearances on shows like Family Matters and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her breakthrough role came in 2009 when she was cast as Santana Lopez on Glee, which she starred on until 2015. The show has unfortunately been touched by tragedy before. In 2013, Cory Monteith suffered a fatal overdose, and five years later Mark Salling died by suicide.
Two years prior to the end of Glee, Rivera jumpstarted her music career by releasing her debut single, "Sorry," with then-fiancé Big Sean. The pair split in 2014, but the rapper showed his support for his ex when news about her disappearance emerged early Thursday morning.
The same year Rivera broke off her engagement, she went on to marry actor Ryan Dorsey. They welcomed their son in Sept. 2015, but divorced after two years of marriage.
Rivera has documented many sweet memories of her and Ryan's son over the years, from birthdays and holidays to quieter, more intimate moments.
While raising Josey, Rivera also maintained her career as an actress. Her last project was Step Up: High Water, which started on YouTube and was recently picked up for a second season by Starz.
