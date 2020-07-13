Reza Farahan's Sex Advice to a Virgin Will Make You LOL!

Sex advice from a Shah!

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is dishing out some hilarious bedroom advice in this sneak peek from tonight's two-episode premiere of Celebrity Call Center on E!. The clip previews a call from a young woman named Yael living in NYC.

"I am a 27-year-old virgin but I am actively dating and a wall that I keep hitting is I just don't know when to tell these guys that I'm talking to that i'm a virgin without scaring them off," Yael asks Reza.

"If you're a virgin does that mean you're a virgin in your mouth and downtown?" the Bravo star asks.

Yael clarifies that she likes to "have fun," but is scientifically a virgin as fellow Celeb Call Center guests Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Nick Cannon and Vivica A. Fox try not to laugh while watching the call remotely.