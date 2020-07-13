Last Chance to Shop Lululemon's Warehouse Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't want to burst your bubble at the beginning of the week, but we have some bad news: today is the last day to shop Lululemon's online warehouse sale!

There's still some great deals to be had in women's and men's clothes, as well as accessories. For example? This cute tank dress that was so perfectly made for brunch that the dress was named for it, and these training shorts that were built for super sweaty workouts. Then there's this backpack that's ready to go when and where you are.

So make sure you shop before these deals are done! We picked out some of our final faves to share with you. Shop 'em down below!