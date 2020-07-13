"Exhausted" Jana Kramer Breaks Down in Tears in Message About Motherhood

Jana Kramer is getting real about motherhood.

The singer and One Tree Hill alum—who shares kids Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1, with husband Mike Caussin—took to social media to share a tearful post with her followers.

"This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you're exhausted too," Kramer wrote. "I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it's literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it's the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now)."

"His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib," the 36-year-old star continued. "I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I've been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this."