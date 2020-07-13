A Fan Asks Awkward One Night Stand Advice in Hilarious Celebrity Call Center Sneak Peek!

You could call this a Botched one night stand.

The premiere for Celebrity Call Center is nearly here, and you're going to be even more eager to watch the all-new E! show after hearing what Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Dr. Terry Dubrow have to say to the person seeking their help in this exclusive sneak peek.

In the above clip, the caller, Kristy from Cathedral City, Calif, explains that she's struggling to deal with a situation that involves her neighbor.

"There's a guy in my building and before the pandemic, we ran into each other at a party. And we were a little inebriated," Kristy tells Gbaja-Biamila. "So we went back to his place but he could not perform."