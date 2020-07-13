A Fan Asks Awkward One Night Stand Advice in Hilarious Celebrity Call Center Sneak Peek!

You could call this a Botched one night stand.
The premiere for Celebrity Call Center is nearly here, and you're going to be even more eager to watch the all-new E! show after hearing what Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Dr. Terry Dubrow have to say to the person seeking their help in this exclusive sneak peek.
In the above clip, the caller, Kristy from Cathedral City, Calif, explains that she's struggling to deal with a situation that involves her neighbor.
"There's a guy in my building and before the pandemic, we ran into each other at a party. And we were a little inebriated," Kristy tells Gbaja-Biamila. "So we went back to his place but he could not perform."
She continues, "So now it's very awkward. We haven't spoken since. And we live in the same building, so I'm constantly...stealthily trying to get in and out of the building without running into him. What do you suggest I do?"
Gbaja-Biamila's fellow hotline staffers—Kelly Osbourne and Laurie Hernandez—look on in horror as he struggles to answer. When he does, he asks how old Kristy's neighbor is, and she responds "50."
"He's 50...so his name might be Ed...um, you can also spell that E.D.," Gbaja-Biamila says, failing to be subtle. "And so there could be some things going on there."
Poor Kristy is still in need of help and tries to continue discussing the hookup, but Gbaja-Biamila is at a loss for words.
"You know what, look, I'm a young guy," he tells Kristy. "I'm gonna bring in one of my colleagues who might be able to help to empathize with Ed; I'm gonna call him Ed."
And who might that colleague be?
Dr. Dubrow! Though unfortunately, Gbaja-Biamila's erectile dysfunction joke was lost on him until his wife Heather Dubrow explains it to him.
"First of all, he may be old, but he doesn't have E.D.," Heather says. "All parts work well!"
"But I have had L.D. in the past—no E.D., L.D., which is..."
"Liquor d--k," Heather chimes in.
What a lovely bunch to get life advice from! Don't miss the Celebrity Call Center premiere tonight, only on E!