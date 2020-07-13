Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive for Coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 46-year-old actress' husband, Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday. He announced that their 8-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, tested positive for COVID-19, as well.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive," the 44-year-old actor tweeted. "They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Abhishek also shared that he and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, are still in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise," he continued. "Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Abhishek announced he and his dad tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19," he tweeted at the time. "Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."