Two's Company, Three's a Crowd in Colt's Hotel Room on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Debbie is out of the country: This is not a drill; Debbie left Las Vegas and made her way to Brazil with her son Colt on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.

"I want to see what their Walmart looks like," Debbie said.

Debbie admitted to being nervous about going abroad, meanwhile Colt was nervous she'll jeopardize his relationship with new girlfriend Jess. And in Brazil, Jess said she was excited to see Colt again, but her call with Larissa, which she decided to keep secret, was starting to weigh on her.