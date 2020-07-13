Kelly Preston Dead at 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer at the age of 57.
In a statement shared to his Instagram, John Travolta stated that his wife died on Sunday, July 12. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," the Grease star wrote. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
He continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."
In an additional statement to People, Preston's rep explained that the family did not disclose her battle with breast cancer out of a desire for privacy. "She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
Her daughter Ella Travolta also addressed her mother's passing in a statement written on Instagram. The 20-year-old captioned a photo of her mother, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."
In the weeks before her death, Kelly posted on her personal Instagram numerous times, with the latest photo honoring her husband on Father's Day. She shared a photo of their family, in addition to a picture of John and their late son Jett Travolta, who died at the age of 16.
The actress is survived by her husband and their two children Ella and Benjamin.