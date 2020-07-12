Naya Rivera Investigation: Police Share Insight Into Her Disappearance, Her Son's Help and More

All hands are on deck, as the search for Naya Rivera continues.

It's been less than a week since the Glee alum disappeared. On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. police department confirmed Rivera was missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat she rented during an afternoon outing at Lake Piru.

The following day, authorities stated the actress was presumed dead and revealed they shifted her search to a "recovery mission." Since news broke about Rivera's disappearance, law enforcement has used "many resources" to find the 33-year-old star.

"Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to E! News, Capt. Eric Buschow shared more insight into the Glee star's investigation, including how Rivera's son has helped the case, what law enforcement believes occurred and more.

"We are confident, based on the circumstances, she was not a victim of foul play. There is no indication of this being an abduction or a homicide," Buschow analyzed. "There is also nothing to indicate it was a suicide either."