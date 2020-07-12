Lea Michele Deletes Her Twitter After Alleged Bullying Over Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Lea Michele is taking a step back from social media.

The Glee and Scream Queens alum deactivated her Twitter on Saturday and didn't say a word. While her Instagram account is still up and running, fans believe she left Twitter due to allegedly being bullied over Naya Rivera's disappearance.

"Lea Michele deactivated because people were commenting on her posts 'it should've been you instead of naya' y'all are f--king sick," one Twitter user shared.

Another person expressed, "Lea Michele has deactivated her twitter due to be being trolled about Naya Rivera. Has she behaved badly in the past? Yes. She's owned it and is trying to be better. She's also pregnant. Is it her fault that Naya's missing? No. I'm sure she's as upset as the rest of the Glee cast."

Following Lea's Twitter deactivation, Amber Riley spoke out. While she didn't specifically name anyone in her tweet, many believed Amber was posting in reference to Lea.