Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

The YouTube community is mourning the loss of Nicole Thea.

The internet sensation, who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga, has died at the age of 24. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram, and shared that Nicole's unborn son, who she hoped to name Reign, had also passed away.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," a statement read on Sunday.

The family explained that Nicole had "pre-schedule a few YouTube videos" to upload on her channel before her death, and with Boga's blessing, he "made the decision to allow them to be aired."

The most recent video was posted about three hours ago and titled, "GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT." The 14-minute footage shows Nicole excitedly getting ready to do a milk bath, while also showing her followers insight into the process. She also showcased special moments from her maternity photo shoot.