Basketball Wives Star CeCe Gutierrez Marries Byron Scott

The VH1 reality star marries “the love of my life” in a special ceremony streamed for family and friends. Get all the details on her wedding.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 12, 2020



The Coronavirus pandemic won't stop CeCe Gutierrez from marrying the man of her dreams.

On Saturday evening, the Basketball Wives star said "I Do" to Byron Scott in a wedding ceremony that was streamed online for family and close friends.

"Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ..." she shared on Instagram. Byron added, "Today was a good day... Me and the Mrs..."

For the big day, CeCe wore a custom couture bridal gown that was perfected from bridal designer Netta BenShabu and Natalya Valentine.

As for those who were lucky to witness the nuptials in person, it appears Basketball Wives co-star OG was able to attend and celebrate the couple.

"WE ARE SO BLESSED TO HAVE WiTNESSED THiS UNION, she shared online. "WE LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH AND ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS! NOTHiNG SHORT OF SPECTACULAR!! MAY GOD BLESS THIS MARRiAGE ENDLESSLY!" Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams would also congratulate the bride on social media.

Couples Married on TV

Like so many couples, CeCe and Byron had their wedding plans adjusted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. But the couple agreed that they couldn't wait any longer to say "I Do."

 

"To my rock, my love and my best friend. God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren't able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned," Byron shared. "You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless...and that's why I love you so much. I can't wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020. Thank you to all our loved ones who were suppose to be a part of our special day. You still and always will be a special part of our lives #virtualwedding #scottwedding2020." 

Byron is a three-time NBA champion who went on to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. CeCe, who is also a registered nurse, appeared on the most recent season of VH1's Basketball Wives where she feuded with her future stepdaughter-in-law Kristen Scott. No word on if she was ultimately invited to the wedding.

For those wondering what other Basketball Wives stars have been up to since they appeared on the show, check in with our gallery below.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images;
Royce Reed

As one of the original cast members, fans will never forget the former NBA dancer. In addition to being a mom to her son Braylon—who is now 13 years old!—Royce has been working full time on her non-profit competition team Fantashique. "This is the last year, however, because I want to pursue some other dreams of my own," she shared with E! News back in 2019. "Now it's time for me to pursue some other avenues I've turned down in the past due to conflicts of interest or other issues." 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Angel Love Davis

For those wondering, this proud mom is still working as an ER registered nurse. The occupation led to a scrubs line called "Life Angels." Despite her busy schedule, Angel Love makes room for acting on the big screen. As for what fans always ask her, it's two big questions: Is the show real and why were the girls so jealous?  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Draya Michele

With more than eight million Instagram followers, the former cast member has found huge success outside of the franchise. In addition to being a swimwear designer, the proud mom has become a red carpet staple at award shows and fashion events like Coachella and The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Brandi Maxiell

Since leaving the show, Brandi has focused on growing her Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics line. Perhaps the greatest title Brandi has is mom! One look at her Instagram and you can tell she's crazy about her son. They grow up so fast!

Vallery Jean/WireImage
Suzie Ketcham

While she may be one of the most memorable—and beloved—cast members from the franchise, Suzie has remained out of the spotlight and private on social media. Shaunie O'Neal, however, previously expressed a desire to bring her back onto the show. "We try for Suzie [to return], every year but her kids are in Miami and it's hard for her to just go away from them for three months at a time, if she had a TV show all the way in LA, so it's logistics with her," she told VH1 in 2016. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gloria Govan

Happily engaged to former NBA player Derek Fisher, Gloria has tried her best to stay out of any drama. This summer, the proud mom celebrated her five-year anniversary with Derek. "I choose you @dereklfisher in every world, in a hundred lifetimes, in every version of reality," she wrote in July 2020. "Cheers, baby, to 5 years of complete and utter shenanigans, laughter, love and friendship. Let them focus on our past while we build our future! Happy Anniversary my love."

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Laura Govan

After appearing on Basketball Wives, the proud mom appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker and Iyanla Fix My Life. As for why the style influencer joined the VH1 star in the first place, she told Iyanla: "I was angry [with] my life. With my ex. I was angry. I remember just being bitter. I remember I couldn't wait to tell a story that I had sat in this house that was 15,000 square feet, with four babies, by myself. And I couldn't...I couldn't tell nobody. It was like I was drowning. I had everything and I had nothing."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova
Mehgan James

The swimwear designer made headlines in 2017 when she was linked to Rob Kardashian. They would both deny any romance with Rob telling fans he never even met her. Since appearing on Basketball Wives, Mehgan has appeared on OWN's Mind Your Business With Mahisha and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Latosha Duffey

The "professional twerker" remains French Montana's official DJ. She's also a proud mom to her nine-year-old son who is already becoming a track star. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for FilmRise
Angel Brinks

After appearing on two seasons of the VH1 show, the fashion designer continued to grow her business. Stars like Mel B, Ashanti and Cardi B have worn her clothes. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage for STYLE36
Kesha Nichols

While she never saw eye to eye with Tami Roman during her season, the dancer appears to be focused on her dance company called Sugar & Spice Productions. 

INstagram
Meeka Claxton

In addition to running two lifestyle magazines called Pynk Magazine and Elite Magazine, the proud mother of two is officially divorced from Speedy Claxton. 

Instagram
Kenya Bell

After leaving the show, Kenya expanded her family by welcoming twins in 2018 with her husband. As for returning to TV, Kenya expressed her hesitation back in 2015. "I just worry about allowing cameras into your personal relationship, you just see disaster after disaster happen when that occurs," she told VH1. "I would do something but I would want my private life to stay private, I just worry about that because I'm so happy with my guy."

Jerritt Clark / Contributor
Tasha Marbury

While fans will remember her lavish birthdays on the show, many can't help but notice how private she has become after appearing on the VH1 series. 

