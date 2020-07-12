Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

Rapper Lil Marlo Shot and Killed on Atlanta Highway

Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed on an Atlanta highway on Saturday night. He was only 30 years old.
The world of music has lost a star.

News broke on Sunday that rapper Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed on an Atlanta highway. He was only 30 years old. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that they have the body of Johnson. However, they explained they could not comment on the rapper's "cause of death, manner of death."

Additionally, E! News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment. While the local authorities didn't release the identity of the victim, they verified to us that there was a fatal shooting on highway 285 on Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m.

"Officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle," the Atlanta Police Department told E! News.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes," the authorities explained.

Adding, "Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time the investigation continues."

In light of the news, 22-year-old rapper Lil Yachty shared his heartache over Lil Marlo's loss.

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1," he wrote on Instagram.

According to TMZ, who was the first to break the news, Lil Marlo was signed to the Quality Control label in 2017—which represents artists such as Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls.

Lil Marlo leaves behind a daughter and son.

