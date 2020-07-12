Heather Morris Asks Police to Join Search for Her Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris wants to lend a helping hand.

On Saturday night, the Glee alum reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and offered her services. She asked authorities if she could join them and help search for her former co-star and "close friend" Naya Rivera at Lake Piru.

"Today's search operation at Lake Piru is winding down. The mission will resume Sunday morning in the ongoing effort to locate Naya Rivera," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared on Twitter on Saturday evening.

In response, the Spring Breakers star wrote, "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru."

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and ...," she continued. "[I] want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."