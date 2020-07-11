Darius Rucker and Wife Decide to "Consciously Uncouple" After 20 Years of Marriage

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard are embarking on a new chapter this year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced that he and his wife of 20 years have decided to go their separate ways. The longtime couple shared the shocking news in a joint statement on social media.

The pair described their breakup in the same way Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin did in 2014. They've decided to "consciously uncouple."

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," the 54-year-old singer shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Beth at the 2017 CMA Awards. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders."

"Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other," their joint message continued.