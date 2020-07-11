Christina Perri Announces She's Pregnant 6 Months After Suffering a Miscarriage

Christina Perri has a lot to celebrate these days.

The 33-year-old singer took to social media on Saturday morning to share some heartwarming and special news: she's pregnant and expecting baby number two with husband, Paul Costabile!

The couple, who wed in 2017, are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley Costabile.

"Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january," the songstress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a collage of photos of her toddler enjoying a beach day.

"Surprise !! Our little fam is growing," Paul wrote on his Instagram page, with an adorable pic of his daughter looking shocked over the baby news. "New bambino/bambina coming January."

Christina's special pregnancy news comes nearly six months after she shared that she suffered a miscarriage from her last pregnancy. Back in January, the singer-songwriter opened up and shared her story on social media.