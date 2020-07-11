Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged!
The 21-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has confirmed that he recently proposed to the 25-year-old Transformers actress.
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple, taken by sister Harper Beckham, which shows Nicola's diamond ring. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."
Nicola commented on the post, "i'm so lucky to call you mine," while also confirming the engagement news on her social media page.
"you've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote in a message to Brooklyn on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."
After the duo shared their news, Brooklyn's mom Victoria took to her Instagram to celebrate the couple's engagement.
"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" Victoria wrote. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness."
It's been six months since the couple first made their romance official on social media. Both Brooklyn and Nicola began to post about each other on Instagram in January. Around that same time, Brooklyn posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend in honor of her birthday, writing, "Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart xx."
For Brooklyn's birthday in March, Nicola took to social media to post a series of photos of her beau.
"happy birthday to the love of my life," she wrote to Brooklyn. "you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known."
Congratulations to the couple on their engagement news!