Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged!

The 21-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has confirmed that he recently proposed to the 25-year-old Transformers actress.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple, taken by sister Harper Beckham, which shows Nicola's diamond ring. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Nicola commented on the post, "i'm so lucky to call you mine," while also confirming the engagement news on her social media page.

"you've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote in a message to Brooklyn on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."