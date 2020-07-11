Britney Spears Responds to Fan Reaction to Her Instagram Posts: "This Is Me Being Happy"

Britney Spears is reacting to some "Toxic" comments on her Instagram.
As followers of the pop princess would know, her Instagram serves as her creative outlet, with the star posting videos of impromptu photo shoots and dance routines on the reg.
But, it seems that the mother-of-two has gotten some criticism from people who aren't entirely supportive of her choice of content. On Friday, Spears wrote on her Instagram that she understands "how some might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy."
She continues, "This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others... That's the key to happiness."
The 38-year-old went about posting more photos, including a shot taken outside that the singer seemed particularly pleased with.
As of late, the singer has been getting more and more comfortable with her social media followers and has even been interacting with them. On Thursday, she posted a Q&A in which she revealed her favorite travel destination is Turks & Caicos, her favorite food is a chili dog and her favorite song of hers is "Toxic."
And though fans would love for her to get back in the studio, the songstress is taking things easy for now and social distancing amid the pandemic. This week, the star shared a video of herself doing some yoga on the beach while wearing a mask. She captioned the video, "There is nothing like yoga on the beach .... just the sound of the waves makes me so serene !!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely …. we as people are all filled with so much anxiety ….. taking a moment to breathe truly helps …. just know we are all in this together !!!!"