Lisa Vanderpump Confirms Closure of Her Famous Restaurant Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence on rumors surrounding the future of her restaurant empire.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the Bravo reality TV star confirmed her and husband Ken Todd's Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca is closing permanently.

"Although there have been many untrue articles in the past week or so about the reasons for closing Villa Blanca, we are indeed going to be closing up our doors for good," Lisa said.

Speculation that Lisa and Ken were bidding farewell to the Mediterranean-inspired eatery sparked when it was reported that the couple was seeking a sub-lease for the space and had shut their doors for refurbishment. According to Lisa, however, the property's landlord was not willing to negotiate the cost of rent and she was given no choice.

"Unfortunately with coronavirus," she explained, "The situation was beyond our control."