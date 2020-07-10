Naya Rivera Investigation: Police Reveal New Details 2 Days After Her Disappearance

The search continues for Glee star Naya Rivera.
In a press conference held on Friday, July 10, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department stated that they're still in the process of searching for the actress' remains, with dive teams using specialized equipment to scan the man-made reservoir. They said they began using sonar to search the bottom of the lake on Thursday evening and will continue to use that technology, as visibility in the water is limited to about one to two feet.
Additionally, cadaver dogs are being taken out onto the water to assist the dive team with their search, which is concentrated in the north and east side of the lake.
As of Friday, the Rivera family had no statement on the star's disappearance, but Capt. Eric Buschow stated they remain in contact with her loved ones. "They are going through an extremely difficult time," Buschow shared.
In a separate interview with People, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue stated that at this stage in the investigation they believe Rivera's disappearance was purely accidental. "We interviewed her son and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we've learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident," he said.
He continued, "To say definitively what actually happened, we really can't say. We just don't know, it's a mystery... We're still investigating, we're still searching. We're trying to uncover clues as we go. But so far, we really don't have a lot of information to make any guesses as to what could have happened."
However, Donoghue also noted that Josey's testimony suggests that Rivera remains in the water.
The 4-year-old was the last person to see his mother on Wednesday, July 8. According to the authorities, Rivera and Josey rented a pontoon on Lake Piru in Ventura for an afternoon of swimming. However, when the three hours they rented the boat for passed, the staff at the rental office went out onto the water and found the toddler alone in the vessel.
A search for the 33-year-old began less than an hour later, but turned into a recovery mission the next day. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, "Upwards of 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel—including several dive teams from Sheriff's Departments around the region—are searching the depths of Lake Piru for the body of Naya Rivera who is missing with all indications she drowned in Lake Piru."
While authorities believe the Glee star likely drowned, her co-star Heather Morris told E! News, "I'm holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong."