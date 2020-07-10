How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West's Presidential Aspirations

Kim Kardashian is "very concerned" about Kanye West after recent comments he made regarding his presidential run raised eyebrows across the internet, a source tells E! News.
Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-aspiring politician gave what Forbes described as a "rambling," "four-hour" interview about his experience battling COVID-19, his presidential campaign plans and his mental health, among other topics. Recalling his well-documented struggle with bipolar disorder, Kanye told Forbes, "God just gave me the clarity and said it's time [to run for president.] You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."
"Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don't have any money in your account," he said. "It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn't the time. Now it's time."
We're told Kim, who has yet to comment publicly on Kanye's latest interview, is addressing her husband's recent behavior behind closed doors.
"Kim is very concerned for him," our source says. "She understands that he goes through this from time to time. He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."
"She knows that Kanye is very serious about running for president and she publicly supports him," the insider adds, however the Kardashian-Jenner family is working privately to support the 43-year-old's needs.
"Everyone in the family is concerned when he starts acting like this. They want to help him in any way they can and sincerely care about his well-being," the source says.
In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Kim offered rare insight into their life at home, and the ways she supports Kanye when he experiences what she called "episodes."
"It is an emotional process, for sure," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said at the time. "Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them. For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."
West previously said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 39, explaining in a 2018 interview, "I think everybody got something. But, like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."
As for his potential race to the White House, West took to Twitter on Thursday, July 9 with a video of himself registering to vote for the first time.